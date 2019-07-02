Deputies seek men who attacked 7-Eleven employee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola deputies say they're looking for three men who attacked a 7-Eleven employee Sunday afternoon.

The victim was working at the convenience store around 4:40 p.m. when the three men attacked him, according to a news release. Deputies said other employees and good Samaritans separated the men from the victim but the trio then attacked him for a second time.

The men fled northbound on Orange Blossom Trail in a black two-door coupe, possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt, with a spoiler on the back, a news release said.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

