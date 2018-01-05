Deputies seek person of interest in fatal shooting at Orlando auto shop

ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives are attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting at an Orlando auto shop last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Rohan Wynter, 34, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at Greased Lightning Automotive on 625 Delhi St. on the afternoon of Dec. 17. He died as a result of his injuries.

On Friday, deputies identified Mario Daley, 35, as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Daley's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

