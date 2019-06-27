CAN YOU ID? Photos show armed persons at Orange County party that ended in gunfire

Deputies release photos from armed persons seen at party on Barry Street that ended with gunfire. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are seeking help identifying people caught on camera holding guns around the time a shooting took place at a party in Orange County, according to the sheriff's office.

At least two people were injured Sunday night after gunfire erupted at a party in the 400 block of Barry Street, Orange County deputies said.

DOUBLE SHOOTING: Cooks cleaning up tell me everyone started running when shots rang out at the day party. Two men now recovering in the hospital @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/t3KNPI8ovd — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 24, 2019

When deputies arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m., they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man who had also been shot during the party had also taken himself to the hospital, deputies said. Both men were expected to be OK.

Authorities did not immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.

CAN YOU ID? On 6/23 at 11:11 pm, OCSO responded to a shooting in the 400-block of Barry St. A crowd was gathered for a party, gunfire erupted & at least 2 were injured. Those pictured below were caught on surveillance video carrying handguns. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/XBK6RvxWh9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released photos of people seen on surveillance video carrying guns at the event, according to deputies.

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the people in the photos to call Crimeline at 800-423-84-77.

