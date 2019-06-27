News

CAN YOU ID? Photos show armed persons at Orange County party that ended in gunfire

2 injured in shooting at party on Barry Street, deputies say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Deputies release photos from armed persons seen at party on Barry Street that ended with gunfire. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are seeking help identifying people caught on camera holding guns around the time a shooting took place at a party in Orange County, according to the sheriff's office.

[PREVIOUS: 2 hospitalized after double shooting in Orlando]

At least two people were injured Sunday night after gunfire erupted at a party in the 400 block of Barry Street, Orange County deputies said. 

When deputies arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m., they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man who had also been shot during the party had also taken himself to the hospital, deputies said. Both men were expected to be OK. 

Authorities did not immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released photos of people seen on surveillance video carrying guns at the event, according to deputies.

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the people in the photos to call Crimeline at 800-423-84-77.

