Deputies seek Winter Park man accused of sexual battery

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A warrant has been issued for a Winter Park man accused of sexually battering a woman in 2017, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a woman reported on Dec. 19, 2017, that she was at a residence in Beverly Beach a few days prior and she believed she had been drugged and victimized during that encounter.

She said a man, later identified as Larry Cavallaro, gave her and a friend some alcoholic beverages and they both lost consciousness and suffered memory loss after one drink, according to the report.

“This is another outstanding job by our major case detectives,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These are difficult cases that take time to build. I commend Detective Cpl. Hristakopoulos for his perseverance to prove through the evidence that the suspect sexually assaulted his victim. It’s now time for him to face the consequences of his actions. We are working with other agencies to locate and apprehend him as quickly as possible before he can assault someone else.”

A warrant was issued Friday for Cavallaro's arrest.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com and mention case number 2017-11098.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.