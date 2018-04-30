News

Deputies seek persons of interest in shooting near Winter Garden

Newly released photo shows 2 men wanted for questioning

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have released a new clue as they search for two men wanted in a shooting. 

Investigators say they want to speak to the men in the photo about a shooting near Winter Garden on March 26. 

Deputies say Cesar Brito was shot and badly injured when he was ambushed at a home along Siplin Road.

Investigators released previous surveillance video showing two men getting out of a car and walking toward Brito's home near the time of the shooting. Deputies say the men were driving a white, 1995-2002 compact sedan. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case. 


 

 

