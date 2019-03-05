Deputies shoot at man who drove vehicle at them in Marion County, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a man injured Monday in Marion County.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 20800 block of 12th Street in McIntosh after reports of a verbal disturbance.

The woman who made the call said a man in his car outside her house was making threats to her and her family.

Witnesses reported the man threatened to run over anyone who came near him.

Deputies said when they arrived and approached the man, he wouldn’t respond to their commands.

Witnesses said the man drove toward the deputies, who then shot at him.

The man was taken to UF Health hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

