Man fatally shot by SWAT team crawled through window, took wife, her brother hostage

An aerial image of the shooting scene near Grove Square plaza in Eustis on July 5, 2018.

EUSTIS, Fla. - Lake County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a gunman who had been holding two people hostage inside a home, officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported in the 400 block of North Center Street near the Grove Square plaza on Highway 19 in Eustis.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to assist the Eustis Police Department after a man barricaded himself in a home with his estranged wife and her brother.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 55-year-old Tracy Alan Richards and said he broke into the home through a window at 3:30 a.m. Authorities said Richards and his wife were going through a divorce and he had vandalized her home a few weeks before the shooting.

Richards threatened the hostages if they tried to leave, deputies said.

Sheriff's officials said negotiations for a peaceful surrender failed, and Richards confronted deputies outside the home around 6:30 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members opened fire and fatally shot Richards, authorities said.

Officials said the man confronted deputies behind the plaza, which abuts the home's backyard.

The hostages were uninjured and were in the home when the shooting happened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

This is the second fatal officer involved shooting in Eustis in less than a month. On June 14, deputies shot and killed an armed man at an Auto Zone store.

