Deputies still searching for suspects after shots fired in Avalon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies have released new pictures in an effort to find suspects after shots were fired at Live Oak Park in the Avalon Park area.

Deputies said four or five young men were in the park on Sept. 27 in the late afternoon when a handful of other young men showed up and a fight started. That's when deputies said neighbors heard shots fired.

Felix Molina walks through the park on Cassia Drive with his dog almost every day, and he said the park has become almost a ghost town, with many neighbors staying away until something is done.

"Everyone is caught off guard by it and kind of alert now," he said. "[The park needs] maybe more lighting. Lighting and cameras, or even if they could get security guards to come and just check it, since the incident did happen. But for the most part, it's usually peaceful."

Anyone who has any information about the suspects or what happened at the park is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

