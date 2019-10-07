Deputies: Suspect in missing woman's death strangled, drowned 4 children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Four children who were reported missing along with their mother were strangled and drowned by the woman's husband, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies on Sept. 16 said that Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, were found dead in Georgia after the body of their mother, 32-year-old Casei Jones, was found in her husband's vehicle.

The mother and children were reported missing the day before but family members said they hadn't seen them for weeks even as someone continued to reply to texts on Casei Jones' phone.

After the bodies were found, authorities arrested Michael Jones Jr. on a second-degree murder charge in connection with his wife's death. Deputies said Michael Jones beat his wife to death with a baseball bat.

On Monday, deputies said they believe Casei Jones was killed on July 10, and then the next day, Michael Jones strangled the two eldest children. Two weeks later, he drowned the two youngest children, according to a news release.

The bodies were left in the family's Summerfield home, where the killings occurred, for weeks until Michael Jones placed them in his vehicle for another two weeks and then drove them to Brantley County, Georgia, records show.

Up until Monday, Michael Jones had only been charged in connection with his wife's death. He's now facing four additional counts of first-degree murder.

