Suspect fights deputy, another flees traffic stop in Orange County, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A search for a suspect was underway in Orange County after one occupant of a vehicle fought a deputy during a traffic stop and the other occupant fled, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon while a deputy was working in a school zone and stopped the vehicle.

One person in the vehicle began fighting the deputy, and the other person took off, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The first suspect was taken into custody a short time after the incident began, deputies said, as authorities continued looking for the other.

Photos from the scene around 4 p.m. showed several deputies and their cruisers surrounding an area on Edgewater Drive near Villa Drive.

Authorities were still searching for the other suspect until around 4:30 p.m., when deputies at the scene said the situation had "wrapped up."

Deputies later said both suspects had been taken into custody and no one was hurt. It's unclear what charges the suspects could face.

No other details have been released.

