Deputies swarm Volusia neighborhood looking for kidnapping, carjacking suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies on Monday flocked to a residential neighborhood looking for a man they say fled from authorities and carjacked someone after a shoplifting incident earlier in the day.

Sky 6 video showed at least a dozen patrol vehicles in the area of Normandy Boulevard and Gainsboro Street around 6 p.m.

Authorities said the incident began around 9:30 a.m. when someone flagged down a deputy about a shoplifting incident at Fort Smith Boulevard and Courtland Boulevard in Deltona. The shoplifting suspect, identified as 27-year-old David Readdan, struggled with the deputy and fled in a vehicle, the report said.

Readdan was involved in a crash near Spirit Elementary. He jumped out of the crashed vehicle and carjacked an occupied vehicle, prompting a temporary lockdown at the school, according to deputies. Details about that crash have not been released, but deputies said the people involved did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and SWAT members were in the 700 block of Gainsboro Street Monday evening attempting to arrest Readdan.

Readdan is wanted on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, escape and possession of heroin.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.