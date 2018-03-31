Deputies: Teen arrested after trio attacks DeLand student walking from school

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

DeLAND, Fla. - A Volusia County teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the Tuesday attack of a 15-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the boy was attacked and robbed by three people while walking home from a field trip his school had taken to DeLand High School.

The victim told deputies that all three boys who attacked him were walking in the same direction he was from the school, and that when they walked past East New York Avenue and onto East Howry Avenue, they pushed him to the ground and hit him in his head multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects also hit him in his torso and stole $40 dollars from his wallet before they dropped it and fled, deputies said. The trio tried to take the boy's cellphone but they were unsuccessful, investigators said.

Deputies said that the victim, who was not seriously injured, did not get a good look at his attackers, but was able to identify the suspect arrested Friday after detectives worked with a school resource officer and the director of juvenile services to find him.

The teen is charged with robbery without a firearm, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they are still searching for two other people in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-860-7030.

