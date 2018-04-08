Deputies: Third arrest made in fatal shooting outside Orange County Waffle House

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside an Orange County Waffle House.

Al-Jalil Byrd, 25, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Herbert Johnson, 23, died in the shooting, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 15 on Colonial Drive near Alafaya Trail.

Authorities said they were called to the area for a shooting and found Johnson dead in a grassy area outside the restaurant.

Deputies said an argument began inside the restaurant and multiple shots were fired when the fight spilled outside.

Witnesses told detectives that two people were seen leaving the scene.

Byrd was arrested Friday night and is being held without bail, deputies said.

His arrest marks the third in connection with the shooting.

Two other people were arrested in February, deputies said. One person is facing a charge of aggravated assault and the other is charged with principle to a first-degree murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.

