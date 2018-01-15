Deputies provide update on Flagler woman's death

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office will host a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the case of a woman who was found dead Thursday.

Deputies said they found Faith Cummings, 44, dead in her Palm Coast home after her husband Michael Cummings, called 911 and told the operator that he was performing CPR on his wife after she possibly fell in the shower.

Faith Cummings had been dead for hours by the time the 911 call was placed, according to authorities.

Michael Cummings was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after deputies said he refused to let them inside the home to gather evidence.

Her cause of death has not been released.

