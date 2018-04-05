Deputies: Video shows moments before man tries to kidnap Orlando girl, 11

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the community's help in identifying a man seen in surveillance video on the sidewalk where an Orange County student said someone tried to kidnap her, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies released the video Thursday, following the attempted abduction, which was reported last week.

The video shows a man lingering near Corena Drive and Satel Drive, where deputies said he tried to grab a 14-year-old Lockhart Middle School student who was waiting for her bus. The incident took place around 8:20 a.m., deputies said.

The middle school student got away from the man and reported the situation to her school resource officer about two hours later, deputies said. She was shaken, but was in good condition, according to the release.

The principal of the school sent the call below to parents, notifying them of the incident.

Deputies said the student did everything right.

"She was aware of her surroundings. She wasn’t listening on the phone or listening to music," Jane Watrel, with the Sheriff's Office, said.

Deputies are also urging parents to talk to their children about stranger danger.

"We asked that they walk in pairs. Sometimes that’s not realistic. Maybe parents should be walking with their kids," Watrel said.

[RELATED: Here's what kids should do in dangerous situations]

Officials released the composite sketch pictured below following the incident last week.

Sketch provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office

The man is described as being thin, white, between the ages of 30 and 40, and about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a gray stubble beard.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the man’s identity. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.