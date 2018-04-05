Cops: Woman abducted in Orlando found in Clermont; man sought

A sketch is released of a man accused of kidnapping a woman.

CLERMONT, Fla. - A woman was abducted Wednesday night in Orlando before being found in Clermont, prompting a search for a man, Lake County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said the man picked up a homeless woman on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. She was found Thursday morning in the area of Triple E Road and County Road 561 in Clermont, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman was treated at a hospital and released. Details about her injuries have not been released.

A composite sketch of the man was posted Thursday to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Deputies said the man was driving a red, possibly late '90’s model, two-door Chevrolet Camaro that has T-tops.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.