Deputies work to retrieve submerged vehicle off Mathers Bridge in Merritt Island

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are working to retrieve a vehicle that apparently ran off of Mathers Bridge and into the Banana River sometime overnight Thursday, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene of the crash.

The bridge, located on the southern tip of Merritt Island, is located on the river, just west of Satellite Beach. A dive team was inspecting the vehicle. A resident nearby, Kevin Kornicki, said the crash may have happened about 3 a.m. The noise startled him out of his sleep, but he did not realize what it was.

It was not immediately known if anyone was in the car at the time it went off the bridge.

