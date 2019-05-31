Deputy adopts dog after he responds to animal complaint call of malnourished pup

Shelby County Sheriff's Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. - A deputy in Alabama has a new best friend.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Rory Dempsey went to an animal complaint call and found a dog extremely malnourished.

The deputy wanted to help the dog more instead of taking it to a shelter, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He adopted the dog, so his new pet knew she would get the love and care she deserves.

"Now Zoey has a backyard, plenty of food and treats and other happy dogs to play with," the social media post said.

The post received more than 900 likes in three hours.

