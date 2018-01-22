US 1 shut down in Rockledge as officials investigate deputy-involved shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - North US 1 between Viera and Barnes boulevards is shut down to traffic as the Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting in Rockledge Sunday night.

Deputies said the northbound traffic is being diverted west onto Viera Boulevard and southbound traffic is being diverted westbound on Barnes Boulevard.

The Sheriffs' Office asked that drivers in the area avoid the area if possible.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

