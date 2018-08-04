Person dead in deputy-involved shooting in Seville, officials say

SEVILLE, Fla. - A person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening in Seville, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy-involved shooting happened in the area of the 1600 block of N. U.S. 17.

Officials said while responding to a domestic violence call, a deputy shot a male subject, whose identity was not given.

The male subject shot has been pronounced dead, officials said.

