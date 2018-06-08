Deputy, nurse help save Ocala man having heart attack at a stoplight

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - If there ever was a case of two people being in the right place at the right time, it happened Monday on West Highway 40 when Jason Keegan was having a heart attack.

Keegan was driving with his daughter near West Highway 40 and NW 27th Avenue in Ocala. He told his daughter he wasn't feeling good and thought it was just heartburn. Minutes later, while stopped at a light, he slumped over and passed out. It wasn't heartburn. It was a heart attack.

"My husband doesn't even go down that street," his wife, Rosemary Keegan, said. "He said that he was touching his chest and it didn't feel good."

Amy Somwaru and her husband were driving by when she noticed the scene. Being a nurse, she jumped into action and went to check on both Keegan and his daughter. When she saw he was unresponsive, she started doing CPR.

"I'm just glad he made it," said Somwaru, who just recently moved to the area.

Minutes later, a Marion County deputy arrived and noticed Somwaru doing chest compressions. According to the incident report, he then took over and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The deputy's body camera video captured their life-saving actions.



Rosemary Keegan said she is so thankful that both Somwaru and the deputy were at the right place at the right time.

"I feel like there was divine intervention, thank you Jesus! I owe these people my life I am so thankful," said Keegan. "They are absolute heroes."

Keegan is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital Thursday night. He said he and his wife want to do something special for the two people who helped save his life.

