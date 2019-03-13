Former Deputy of the Year gets probation for child neglect

VIERA, Fla. - A former Brevard County sheriff's deputy once touted as Florida's Deputy of the Year for his role in an officer-related shooting, pleaded no contest to charges he allowed his 2-year-old child to live amid dog feces in a trash-strewn home he shared with his girlfriend.

Nick Worthy, 30, offered the plea Wednesday during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Lisa Davidson at the Moore Justice Center in Viera, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Davidson sentenced the ex-deputy -- a decorated, six-year veteran of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office who served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan -- to three years of supervised probation along with special conditions including psychological testing and drug treatment.

"(Prosecutors) accepted the agreement after Worthy offered to take responsibility for his role in the neglect of his daughter," said Todd Brown, spokesman for the state attorney's office in a statement Wednesday.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped pursuit of drug paraphernalia charges. He had faced up to five years in state prison if convicted.

Worthy was arrested March 8, 2018, along with his girlfriend Rachel Trexler, 32, on charges of third-degree child neglect without great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from complaints made by neighbors who heard gunshots coupled with a woman's screaming 'help, someone,' coming from the couple's home near Stadium Parkway.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and went into the home where they found bullet holes in the walls, two firearms stored on the nightstand and dresser drawer, dog feces, dirty laundry, adult sex toys, along with cocaine residue and marijuana, reports show.

Cocaine was located in the couple's vehicle. Deputies removed the child from the home along with three dogs, reports show. Both Worthy and Trexler refused to cooperate with investigators shortly after the arrest. Trexler is on trial this week for the same charges.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey fired Worthy within a day of the arrests.

"What was found inside was absolutely disgusting and deplorable," Ivey said in 2018 during a news conference held in front of the county jail.

"The house was in complete disarray. These were conditions no one should have been living in, especially not someone in a profession such as ours or someone that has a small child."

Records obtained by Florida Today show that Worthy had several previous domestic disputes investigated by the Sheriff's Office and was reprimanded.

Worthy, who grew up in Satellite Beach, was named as Florida's Deputy of the Year as a result of a March 9, 2015, officer-related shooting that involved the officer fatally wounding a 30-year-old man suspected of firing shots in a Cocoa neighborhood.

The gunman fired on Worthy, a U.S. Army Ranger, but was shot to death after Worthy jumped out of his patrol car and returned fire.

