Deputies responding to 911 call in Port St. John shoots, kills dog

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - Brevard County sheriff's deputies responding at a home for a medical emergency fatally shot a dog after officials say it charged the deputies.

Deputies were called to the home on Camberly Street near Kings Highway at 8:40 a.m. Friday. When deputies approached the door, two dogs came outside "aggressively toward the deputies causing them to react with force," Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said, adding the deputies felt they were in danger.

One dog was shot and killed. Neither deputy was injured.

Goodyear said a shooting involving an animal is considered a use of force incident and it will be reviewed.

"As in any use of force there could be repercussions if it was felt that the force used was not justified by the circumstances," Goodyear said. "Preliminarily in this case it appears the deputy was justified in the actions they took."

