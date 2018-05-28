Deputy shot at in patrol car by two teens with BB gun

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens are in custody after shooting toward a deputy’s vehicle with a BB gun near Hernandes Drive and Golf Club Parkway Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy did not return fire, but got out of his vehicle and pursued the two people on foot, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The deputy began a foot pursuit and caught one of the suspects. Authorities said that the other suspect hid in a house until he came out a short time later.

After an investigation authorities revealed that the weapon was a B.B. gun. The deputy and two teenagers were not injured.

