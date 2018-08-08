DeSantis, Putnam to debate before GOP primary for governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam meet in the second of two debates ahead of Florida's Republican primary for governor.

The pair will debate Wednesday, just more than a week after President Donald Trump held a rally in Florida to pump up DeSantis' campaign. Trump's endorsement has helped the congressman overcome Putnam's early advantage in the race.

The event is being sponsored by Jacksonville University and WJXT-TV and will run from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. It comes less than three weeks before the Aug. 28 primary election. Republican Gov. Rick Scott can't run for re-election because of term limits and is instead challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.