Destroyed Indialantic motel still a blight two years after Hurricane Irma

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Long before Hurricane Irma ripped off the roof, the three-story oceanfront Beach House Motel had its heyday.

Claudio Esposito owned the motel on North Miramar Avenue from 1986-2001. It was constructed in 1959.

"It was one of the few motels in the area," ​​​​​Esposito said.



These days, from his condo next door, Esposito looks at the motel in a decrepit state.



"Very sad, very sad, for us it was a little jewel," he said.



Now that it's a blight, neighbors like Esposito want something done.

A destroyed motel is still a blight on Indialantic two years after Hurricane Irma. Tonight on @news6wkmg at 5:30 and 7, an update on what was one of the oldest oceanfront motels in Brevard County. pic.twitter.com/b2pcW10Qv0 — James Sparvero (@News6James) September 9, 2019



The motel has been closed since the storm in September 2017. Irma didn't only destroy the motel.

All the way across A1A, the roof landed on SunTrust Bank,doing so much damage the bank was demolished.



To demolish the motel, would have to be paid for by the next owner. However, its ownership is in limbo.



The motel was on the auction block a year ago, but Claudio said it was not sold. The only bid was for $900,000, the former owner said.

A listing for the Beach House Motel on the Jacobson Auction and Realty Co. website still says "sale pending."



"(It) could be the owner wasn't satisfied. I don't know. It didn't work out," Esposito said.



It's also unclear if the town of Indialantic will eventually do about it.



News 6 was told Monday the town manager was unavailable until Tuesday, at the earliest, to take questions about possible code violations and if the debris is a hazard to the public.



Esposito wants to see a new owner come in and rebuild.



"I wish whoever takes that, they make it into a little jewel like it was," he said. "If you have something nice, clean and (it) represents well, you'll have it back."

