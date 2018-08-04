Detectives investigate apparent drowning of man in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating the apparent drowning of a man in Cocoa Beach.

Police said the man was pulled from the surf after being spotted in the area of the beach end of Palm Lane by a passerby.

The man, who was not identified, was dead when police arrived, officials said.

There were no signs of trauma. Police said the man was wearing swimming trunks and some type of snorkel device.

Cocoa Beach detectives were at the scene Friday night investigating the incident, police said.

