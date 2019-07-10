Development chances are up to 90 percent for the low in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Development chances are up to 90 percent for the low in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane hunters will investigate on Wednesday afternoon.

This could become a tropical depression as early as Wednesday.

Development chances just JUMPED to 90%! It's looking more and more like T.S. Barry will form in the Gulf. Tropical Watches could go up Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fud1fBjBWf — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 9, 2019

Tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge watches could be issued for the North Coast of the Gulf Wednesday afternoon.

The system is still expected to move slowly to the West over the northern Gulf for the next five days.



