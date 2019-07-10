News

Development chances are up to 90 percent for the low in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane hunters will investigate on Wednesday afternoon

By Tom Sorrells - Chief Meteorologist

This could become a tropical depression as early as Wednesday.

Tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge watches could be issued for the North Coast of the Gulf Wednesday afternoon.

The system is still expected to move slowly to the West over the northern Gulf for the next five days. 
 

