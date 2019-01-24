Dine-in chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to open first Florida location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will soon open its first Florida location, bringing its one-of-a-kind movie-going experience to Orlando's tourist district for cinephiles and foodies alike to enjoy.

The Texas-based dine-in movie theater chain will be located at Vineland Pointe at the intersection of Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway and is set to open in 2020, a news release said. The hybrid cinema will have 10 screens, 942 luxury recliners and a full-service bar and restaurant.

“Our goal at Alamo Drafthouse is to be the best theater imaginable for the community. We do this by providing great food and drinks along with exceptional presentation and a diverse spectrum of programming and events,” Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League said.

Alamo Drafthouse Orlando will feature new movie releases, special events and a food and drink menu served at each guest's seat. Every auditorium will be equipped with 4K digital projection and surround sound.

The movie theater created by fans for fans, as League calls it, employs a strict no-talking policy. Alamo Drafthouse officials are known for removing guests who speak or are on their phone while the movie is playing.

The cinema will also feature Alamo Drafthouse's premium large format concept, The Big Show, which will showcase the best presentation standards available, including Dolby Atmos’ immersive sound technology and a laser projection system. The movie theater will also feature 35 mm changeover projection to accommodate both classic films and new releases.

“Bringing this premium entertainment concept to Vineland Pointe helps fulfill our vision for a true experiential destination,” Bill O’Connor, CEO of O’Connor Capital Partners, said. “Our goal is to create a compelling mix of entertainment and retail to serve the needs of the community as well as Orlando visitors.”

