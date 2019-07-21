DirecTV Now customers lose access to WKMG programs

Mario Tama/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Viewers will now be unable to watch WKMG content after DirecTV and CBS were unable to negotiate a renewal of the DirecTV/CBS distribution agreement.

David Comisar, CBS senior vice president of Affiliate Distribution, said in a statement:

"Unfortunately, despite our good faith efforts, we have not been able to negotiate a renewal of the DirecTV/CBS distribution agreement that governed these platforms and that agreement has now expired."

As a result, DirecTV will no longer distribute CBS Owned and Operated or Affiliate stations via DirecTV Now or on an authenticated basis.

Customers of the DirecTV Now service lost access to WKMG’s programs Saturday. This change only affects customers of the DirecTV NOW service.

"We continue to remain open to negotiation with DirecTV, including for distribution of your CBS affiliated stations via the DirecTV Now platform and will keep you informed if we are able to successfully negotiate an agreement for distribution of the CBS O&O and CBS affiliated stations," Comisar added.

We encourage you to tell DirecTV Now that you don’t want to lose CBS by calling 1-855-5-KEEP-CBS.

If you're a DirecTV or AT&T U-verse TV customer missing your favorite CBS shows, visit https://t.co/eM7iQynZ8X for more information and to find alternative viewing options. — CBS (@CBS) July 21, 2019

