Dirt bike rider dies after crashing into wall, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dirt bike rider died after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Tiny Circle and Ruthie Drive at about 5:50 p.m. Pictures from the scene showed a dirt bike lying next to a home with a damaged wall and window.

It's unknown what caused the dirt bike rider to lose control and crash. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

