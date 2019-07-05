News

Discarded fireworks spark Brevard house fire

Home, cars damaged; no one injured

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Discarded fireworks sparked a Brevard County house fire early Friday, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Seabreeze Drive.

Brevard Rescue fire officials said fireworks left in a trash bin next to the home caused the fire, which damaged a fence, two vehicles, the exterior of the home around the garage and the attic.

All of the residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

