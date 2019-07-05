Discarded fireworks spark Brevard house fire

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Discarded fireworks sparked a Brevard County house fire early Friday, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Seabreeze Drive.

Brevard Rescue fire officials said fireworks left in a trash bin next to the home caused the fire, which damaged a fence, two vehicles, the exterior of the home around the garage and the attic.

All of the residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Cause has been determined as discarded fireworks in a trash can next to the home. Fire damaged a fence, 2 vehicles, the eaves/exterior of home around the garage. Minor extension into attic space. — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) July 5, 2019

