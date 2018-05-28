Disney announces name of village at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

ORLANDO, Fla. - The name of the village at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was announced Sunday night.

The experience, which is opening to Disney World guests beginning late fall 2019, will welcome guests to the village of Black Spire Outpost.

More News Headlines

Margaret Kerrison, a story editor with Walt Disney World, revealed the name comes from the largest settlement on the fictional planet Batuu, and is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

“Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for galaxy’s most colorful — and notorious — characters,” according to the storyline provided in a Disney news release. “Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet. To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself.”

The opening date of Galaxy’s Edge was announced Tuesday.

Just announced at #StarWars: Galactic Nights: Black Spire Outpost revealed to be the name of the village in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: https://t.co/PUmJ5rhm8Q pic.twitter.com/UCaG7epstQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.