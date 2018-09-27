Disney Cruise Line unveils cruises, destinations in 2020: Hawaii, New Orleans, Caribbean

Disney and the bayou!

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that on Thursday, Disney Cruise Line announced new cruises setting sail during early-2020.

In early 2020, Disney Cruise Line will open a new home port in New Orleans, and the cruise line announced a highly anticipated return to the Hawaiian Islands, Puerto Rico for a limited time, and popular itineraries to tropical destinations from Florida and California.

Disney Cruise Line said its first-ever sailings out of New Orleans, starting in February 2020, will be on the Disney Wonder.

The cruise line also said it would continue to continue to base its two largest ships — the Dream and the Fantasy — at Port Canaveral.

• The Dream will sail three- and four-night Bahamian cruises to the Bahamas.

• The Fantasy will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, plus two special sailings at six and eight nights each.

Disney's fourth ship, the Disney Magic, based at the Port of Miami, is sailing three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises and five-night Western Caribbean cruises.

Livestreaming from the Port Orleans resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, host Mark Daniel revealed where the ships are headed.

These are the takeaways:

• Disney will have three ships in Florida sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Miami and Port Canaveral, with ports of call to Disney's private getaway island, Castaway Key.

• After a five-year hiatus, Daniel said the Disney Wonder will return to Hawaii with ports of call at Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island.

• By far, the big announcement is Disney Cruise Line's new port — New Orleans. The Disney Wonder will embark on trips to the Caribbean — the first time Disney Cruise Line will sail from Louisiana. Disney performers sang "Goin' down the bayou" during the livestream announcement, with appearances from Disney princess Princess Tiana of "The Princess and the Frog."

Bookings open to the public on Oct. 4, and the cruises begin early February 2020.

Here are some quick hits about Disney's ties to the Space Coast:

• Disney's two largest ships — the 4,000-passenger Dream and Fantasy — currently are based at Port Canaveral year-round. In recent years, one of its smaller ships — either the 2,700-passenger Magic or Wonder — also has been based at Port Canaveral during the winter sailing season, then moves to another port at other times of the year.

• Disney plans to add new ships in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

• Port Canaveral is an attractive cruise port for Disney because it is the closest port to the Walt Disney World theme park complex in the Orlando area. Many Disney Cruise Line passengers combine their cruises with a visit to Disney World.

