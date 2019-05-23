Disney employee accused of trying to entice child

OCALA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World employee is accused of trying to meet up with an 8-year-old girl for sex, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation began when 40-year-old Frederick Pohl began speaking online with an undercover agent who was posing as an 8-year-old girl and her father, a news release said. Pohl sent inappropriate photos during the conversation and eventually agreed to meet the girl at a hotel in Orlando, according to federal agents.

Authorities said Pohl was arrested when he arrived at the hotel with condoms and a child-sized pink dress in his possession.

Pohl, of Clermont, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor.

A Disney spokesperson said Pohl has been placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.