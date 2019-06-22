Disney intern injured in crash in Orlando

PHOTO CREDIT: Murillo family

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 22-year-old Disney intern from Connecticut was paralyzed in a crash at a red light in Orlando, according to FOX61.

The FOX61 report shows the family of Gabby Murillo is trying to figure out how they can move forward after the crash.

Her sister Jennifer Murillo said Gabby earned the internship through the Gateway Community College, according to FOX61.

"They were hit at full speed by a drunk driver," Jennifer Murillo told FOX61. "He actually fled the scene. The cops, luckily, were able to catch him."

The next step is trying to figure out how her family will get a customized van for Gabby to help her get back to Connecticut.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account, and more than $75,000 has been raised.



