Disney makes lost and found 'like magic' with new tool to help guests

ORLANDO, Fla. - A lost item no longer has to put a damper on your day at one of the Walt Disney World Resort parks.

On Thursday, officials with the theme park announced a new online tool to help guests report their belonging as missing so cast members can begin searching for it.

"All it takes is a few simple clicks on any smart device, and we’ll get the search started. It’s so easy, it’s like magic," Disney officials wrote in a company blog post.

Visitors at any of the Disney theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, ESPN Wide World of Sports or on Disney transportation who misplaced one of their belongings can go to DisneyWorld.com/lostandfound to fill out a lost item report.

The form allows guests to input information about what type of item they lost, the day they lost it, which park they lost it at and any other identifying details. From there, they will receive a lost item claim hour and an update from cast members within 48 hours.

Recovered items of high value -- such as purses, wallets and credit cards -- will be held for 90 days. Items of lesser value will be held for 30 days.

