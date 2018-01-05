Disney offers discounted tickets for Florida residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World is giving Florida residents the opportunity to visit their hometown theme park without breaking the bank.

The park is offering their Florida Resident Discover Disney ticket deal again to kick off 2018.

The deal allows Florida residents to buy three days of Walt Disney World tickets for $159 or four days for $179. The days do not need to be used all in a row. You may use one day at a time and spread out the Disney days.

The deal expires on June 24 and does not include tax or parking.

Click here for information on how to book.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.