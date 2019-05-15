Disney on Ice 'Road Trip Adventures' skating into Orlando in September

Disney on Ice has a new show and it’s making its way to Orlando in September.

The new show, "Road Trip Adventures," will take families on a getaway of magical moments with six performances from Sept. 6-9 at the Amway Center.

Mickey Mouse and his friends are on an adventure to iconic Disney destinations, like a London rooftop with Mary Poppins, the island of Montunui with Moana, the pride lands with Simba and friends and a whole new world with Aladdin.

The show will also feature road trip karaoke with Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana.

Tickets go on sale May 21 at DisneyOnIce.com.

Orlando show times are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.



