Disney, Publix rank among ‘World's Most Admired Companies' by Fortune Magazine

You’re in luck, Central Florida workers, because two companies located near you have been ranked as most admired companies in the world.

Fortune Magazine released its list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” and Disney and Publix both made the list.

Walt Disney came in at No. 4, rising two spots from last year’s rankings, while it came in first in the entertainment industry category.

Debuting on the list was Publix at No. 45 overall. The Lakeland, Florida, grocery chain fell to No. 2 in the industry ranking.

Fortune said the list is determined by ratings from thousands of executives within each industry, rating companies on nine criteria, including social responsibility and innovation.

Topping the list was Apple, with Amazon coming in at No. 2.

The top 20 is as follows:

1. Apple

2. Amazon

3. Berkshire Hathaway

4. Walt Disney

5. Starbucks

6. Microsoft

7. Alphabet

8. Netflix

9. JPMorgan Chase

10. FedEx

11. Southwest Airlines

12. Costco Wholesale

13. Nike

14. Salesforce

15. Coca-Cola

16. American Express

17. Johnson & Johnson

18. Singapore Airlines

19. Boeing

20. Nordstrom



