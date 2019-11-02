Disney releases statement after runner dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World officials released a statement after a runner died Friday.

It says in part, "We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time."

Details about the runner have not been released.

The park hosted the Disney Fall Feast 5K on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

