Disney says bye-bye to commemorative bricks near Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you have a “Walk Around the World Brick” near Magic Kingdom, you soon won’t be able to see it when visiting Disney World.

Disney says reconfigured walkways, tram loading and unloading zones along with security improvements like more bag screening stations and metal detectors are why the bricks will be retired in the coming months.

“These bricks were sold with the commitment that they would be displayed until 2011,” a Disney official said on the park’s blog. “Since the bricks were not designed to be removed individually, they will not be available to take home. Instead, guests who sponsored a brick may purchase a commemorative version between now and Aug. 31, 2019, or while supplies last.”

You can purchse your commemorative brick version by doing the following.

At Disney World:

Stop by City Hall at Magic Kingdom Park or guest relations at Disney Springs to verify your previous brick by sharing the name and hometown of the guest who sponsored it.

After verification, you will be given a one-time use voucher to present by Aug. 31 at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. (at Magic Kingdom Park – separate theme park admission required) or the Marketplace Co-Op (at Disney Springs), enabling you to purchase one commemorative 6-inch brick at a special price of $10 (plus tax).

Online:

Email guest.services@disneyworld.com or call 407-828-2701 with the name and hometown of the guest who sponsored the brick.

After verification, you will be provided a code to use by Aug. 31 on shopDisney.com to purchase one commemorative 6-inch brick at a special price of $10 (plus tax and shipping) starting this spring. Please note, this code is for one-time use and will only be valid on shopDisney.com and may not be redeemed in person or at any other location. (Limit one voucher or code per verified guest.)

If you did not participate in the original “Walk Around the World” program but would like to purchase a personalized brick, souvenir bricks are available for $29.99 and higher at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom Park ) or the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs or later on shopDisney.com starting this spring.



