ORLANDO, Fla. - The time has finally arrived! The newest edition to the Disney Springs' fruit basket of parking garages is set to open this week.

The Grapefruit Garage has been long awaited by many as parking at Disney Springs can be anything but magical.

The garage will be the third to open at the shopping and dining district, and will require guests to use a pedestrian bridge to cross over Buena Vista Drive. The walkway will place guests directly into the Marketplace area by Basin and World of Disney.

The garage was originally scheduled to be opened to the public in February, however, the opening date was pushed back due to delays.

Disney Springs took to Twitter to announce the long-awaited news.

We’re excited to share the Grapefruit Garage, the third parking garage along Buena Vista Drive, will officially open April 16! The new garage provides even more parking for guests & a new pedestrian bridge allowing for convenient and safe access directly to the Marketplace. 🚗 pic.twitter.com/9jlYD1zCkE — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) April 9, 2019

The Grapefruit Garage will allow for more parking both for guests and cast memebers, and will ease the stress of trying to locate an empty space.

