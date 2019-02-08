Disney to debut ‘Coco' show at Epcot in March

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fan of the Disney movie “Coco”? Then you’re going to want to read this.

Disney announced it is adding a “Coco”-inspired show to Epcot’s Mexico pavilion starting March 6 during the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival.

Musicians of Mariachi Cobre and Folklórico dancers will tell the tale of Miguel Rivera and his love of music and family.

Miguel will appear in the form of a hand-crafted puppet.

Mariachi Cobre will continue to entertain guests with traditional mariachi music performances at the pavilion.



