News

Disney to debut ‘Coco' show at Epcot in March

Starts first day of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fan of the Disney movie “Coco”? Then you’re going to want to read this. 

Disney announced it is adding a “Coco”-inspired show to Epcot’s Mexico pavilion starting March 6 during the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival.  

More News Headlines

Musicians of Mariachi Cobre and Folklórico dancers will tell the tale of Miguel Rivera and his love of music and family. 

Miguel will appear in the form of a hand-crafted puppet. 

Mariachi Cobre will continue to entertain guests with traditional mariachi music performances at the pavilion. 
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.