Disneyland releases first glimpse of Galaxy's Edge guide map

ANAHEIM, Calif. - It's getting real. The guide map for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland has been released. This land will be identical to the one at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which is set to open in August.

Disney Parks announced, "When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Dineyland park on May 31, it will be the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion ever in a Disney park. You’ll step right into a remote planet full of unique sights, sounds, smells, tastes and other immersive experiences."

Disney Parks released the first images of the land on Twitter Friday morning.

The new map gives us our first glimpse at the three entrances into the 14-acre space at Disneyland. One entrance is from Fantasyland, another is from Frontierland and the third is from Critter County.

The map has not been made available to the public but will be released soon for the grand opening. Guests can look at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge map on the Disneyland app or on Disneyland.com.

Disneyland will also be releasing a Merchant & Food Guide for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, giving guests the information they will need to shop for souvenirs and grab a bite to eat. The guide can be seen online now.

Inside the land, guests will encounter aliens, droids and other inhabitants of the planet. Guests can search for rare and unique goods, discover out of this world food and drinks or join a crew seeking adventure. Guests will also find some familiar faces on the planet, such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren and his stormtroopers.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at Disneyland Park and Aug. 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Have you made your reservation to visit Galaxy's Edge? What are you most excited to see?

