Disney's live-action ‘Aladdin' remake comes to life in official trailer

It’s been nearly 27 years since "Aladdin" was first released on Nov. 25, 1992, and now it’s hitting the big screen again with Disney’s live-action remake opening in theaters May 24, 2019.

The official trailer has been released, and it opens with the iconic marketplace chase where Aladdin meets Jasmine for the first time.

Watch the film’s stars -- Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim -- bring your favorite scenes and songs back to life.

"Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin,” according to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube page. "Aladdin is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul."

Are you ready now for a magic carpet ride?



