News

Disney's Magic Kingdom experiences Christmas Day surge

Park has to stop taking new guests for nearly an hour

By Michelle Ganley - Online Editor
Headline Goes Here

File photo

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney’s Magic Kingdom reopened Monday afternoon after the park had to stop taking new guests about 12:30 p.m., Walt Disney World posted on its Twitter page.

The Magic Kingdom was back open by 1:20 p.m., according to the official in-park Twitter feed for live updates and answers from @WaltDisneyWorld.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.