Puerto Rico evacuees to set up tent city in front of Fla. GOP summit

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Nine months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, dozens of displaced residents are expected to set up a tent city outside the Florida GOP Sunshine Summit.

Evacuees and activists are expected to set up dozens of tents Wednesday evening outside the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, where a state Republican summit will be held Thursday and Friday.

The evacuees are calling on lawmakers and Gov. Rick Scott to help find permanent housing before FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance (TSA) program ends on Saturday.

Many say without additional help, they could end up homeless and living in tents.

