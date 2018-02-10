News

PHOTOS: Man plows into Orange County deputy's car on side of road, FHP says

Deputy, driver treated at Celebration Hospital, deputies say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy and a driver were injured early Saturday when the driver plowed into the deputy's cruiser while it was parked on the side of the highway, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was running radar on the side of the road near the 8500 block of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

around 2:30 a.m. when German Rosario Ramos, 35, of Clermont, hit the deputy's patrol car head-on, causing the airbags in both of their vehicles to deploy, authorities said.

Ramos and the deputy, identified as James Moye, 59, were taken to Celebration Hospital for minor injuries, deputies said. Moye was released from the hospital shortly after the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ramos' van and Moye's agency vehicle were damaged in the crash.

Sheriff's Office officials originally said Ramos was believed to be distracted when he plowed into the cruiser, but troopers later said he may have been impaired.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said charges against Ramos are pending the results of his blood test, which take about 8 weeks to receive.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, according to the report.

