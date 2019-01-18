Divers recover man's body from Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Emergency responders raced to the Indian River at noon Friday after sheriff's deputies said two boaters reported a floating body.

The body was seen just south of the Max Brewer Bridge, in view of the Kennedy Space Center.

"They're right there on a 23-foot boat and said they're looking at this in the water," a dispatcher could be heard saying over radio traffic.

The floating body was several hundred yards offshore. Underneath the bridge, a lunch crowd at a restaurant watched the emergency response.

"They were moving fast and then they came back. Now, two of them left a little while ago. I don't know what they're doing," customer Jeff Prince said.

The sheriff's office said the victim is a man in his 40s. His body was recovered from the water and was taken to the medical examiner. Investigators have not released any information about the suspected cause of death.

Authorities said they searched for an empty boat that the man may have fallen out of, but found nothing.

